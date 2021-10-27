7 more Mainers die and 620 new coronavirus cases reported on Wednesday

The Maine CDC is reporting another 620 coronavirus infections on Wednesday.

The seven-day average of new cases has been hovering around 460 for the last few days.

The state says that seven additional people have died with COVID-19. The state's pandemic death toll is now 1,154.

Maine's hospitals are still struggling to keep up with the fall surge. Two hundred and fifteen people were hospitalized with the disease on Tuesday. Seventy-nine were in critical care and 30 were on ventilators.

Also yesterday, officials at MaineHealth warned that their hospitals are being stretched thin by an influx of patients on top of a staffing crunch. That's left some patients being treated in hallways or diverted to other hospitals.

More than three-quarters of the state’s eligible residents have now been vaccinated against COVID-19, and many of the new cases are among the unvaccinated population.