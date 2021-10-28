Maine reports 572 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths on Thursday

Maine is reporting another 572 cases of the coronavirus on Thursday.

The seven-day average of new cases has been hovering around 460 for the last week. That's down from a recent peak of more than 600 in early October but higher than it was two weeks ago.

The state CDC is reporting six more deaths from COVID-19 today.

Two hundred and six people are hospitalized with the disease today. Eighty are in critical care and 33 are on ventilators.