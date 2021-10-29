630 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths reported in Maine on Friday

Maine is reporting another 630 cases of the coronavirus on Friday.

The seven-day average of new cases has ticked up slightly. It's been hovering around 460 for the last week but has now reached 470.

The state CDC says three more people have died from COVID-19.

The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 has dropped slightly over the last few days. It's 198 on Friday, compared to 223 earlier this week. Seventy-eight are in critical care and 38 are ventilators.