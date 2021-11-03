Kids ages 5 to 11 can now get a COVID vaccine, as Maine reports 660 new cases and 14 deaths on Wednesday

The Maine CDC is reporting 660 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. 14 more Mainers have died from the disease.

The seven-day average of new infections is now 473. That number has plateaued for the last two weeks, after reaching 611 for several days in early October.

On Tuesday night, the U.S. CDC recommended a lower dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children 5 to 11 years old. Shots are expected to begin in Maine imminently.

70% of all Mainers have been fully vaccinated. But despite high vaccination rates in the state, many Mainers continue to be hospitalized from the virus. 216 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 yesterday, up from 212 on Tuesday and 195 on Saturday. 79 people were in critical care, and 41 were on ventilators.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said 65-75% of people hospitalized in Maine with COVID-19 have not been fully vaccinated.

"This has not changed in months," he tweeted Tuesday.