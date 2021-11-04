4 more Mainers die, and 692 new coronavirus cases reported on Thursday

Maine is reporting another 692 cases of COVID-19 today (Thursday).

The seven-day average of new cases is climbing again after hovering around 460 in late October. It's now 490.

Cases have generally been falling across the U.S. over the same time period.

The state CDC is reporting four additional deaths from the disease today.

The number of Mainers seriously sickened by COVID-19 remains high. Yesterday, 212 were hospitalized with the disease. Seventy-six were in critical care and 37 were on ventilators.