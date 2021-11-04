© 2021 Maine Public
Health

4 more Mainers die, and 692 new coronavirus cases reported on Thursday

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published November 4, 2021 at 8:58 AM EDT
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, volunteers Holly Roberts, right, and Terry Lord pick fruit to be bagged and given away at a food pantry at the First Universalist Church in Norway, Maine.

Maine is reporting another 692 cases of COVID-19 today (Thursday).

The seven-day average of new cases is climbing again after hovering around 460 in late October. It's now 490.

Cases have generally been falling across the U.S. over the same time period.

The state CDC is reporting four additional deaths from the disease today.

The number of Mainers seriously sickened by COVID-19 remains high. Yesterday, 212 were hospitalized with the disease. Seventy-six were in critical care and 37 were on ventilators.

