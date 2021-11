Nearly 700 cases of COVID-19 have been added in Maine on Saturday.

The state CDC has also reported 3 additional deaths from the disease.

In the last week, Maine has added an average of 502 cases per day. That number has crept upward from 470 at the beginning of the month.

As of Friday, 223 Mainers were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 78 in critical care and 38 on ventilators.