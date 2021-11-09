© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Maine reports 8 deaths, 938 new coronavirus cases since end of last week

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published November 9, 2021 at 8:41 AM EST
Holly Roberts, Terry Lord
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, volunteers Holly Roberts, right, and Terry Lord pick fruit to be bagged and given away at a food pantry at the First Universalist Church in Norway, Maine.

Maine is reporting 938 new COVID-19 cases since the end of last week.

The state CDC released the new case counts Tuesday morning. It includes data from Sunday and Monday.

The seven-day average of new cases is now 513. That's up from 467 one week ago.

The Maine CDC says eight more people have died from the disease.

As of yesterday, 215 people across the state were in the hospital with COVID-19. Seventy-six were in intensive care, and 33 were on a ventilator.

Healthcoronavirus
Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
