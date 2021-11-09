Maine reports 8 deaths, 938 new coronavirus cases since end of last week

Maine is reporting 938 new COVID-19 cases since the end of last week.

The state CDC released the new case counts Tuesday morning. It includes data from Sunday and Monday.

The seven-day average of new cases is now 513. That's up from 467 one week ago.

The Maine CDC says eight more people have died from the disease.

As of yesterday, 215 people across the state were in the hospital with COVID-19. Seventy-six were in intensive care, and 33 were on a ventilator.