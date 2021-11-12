Maine sets a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations as the fall surge keeps going

More people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine now than at any previous point in the pandemic.

The Maine CDC says 248 people are hospitalized with the disease on Friday. That breaks a previous record of 235 set in late September.

Seventy-two patients are receiving critical care, and 31 are on ventilators.

The state CDC is not releasing new COVID-19 case counts today due to the Veterans Day holiday on Thursday.

The latest coronavirus surge has been raging in Maine since late in the summer. It's driven by the highly contagious Delta variant and has been spreading most heavily in rural communities with low vaccination rates.

State health officials the surge could continue as Mainers spend more time gathering indoors during the colder weather and holidays.