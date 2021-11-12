© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Maine sets a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations as the fall surge keeps going

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published November 12, 2021 at 11:52 AM EST
Virus Outbreak Hospitals Prepare
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Medical personnel discuss patients that had been admitted for testing for the coronavirus at the entrance Central Maine Medical Center on Friday, March 13, 2020, in Lewiston, Maine.

More people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine now than at any previous point in the pandemic.

The Maine CDC says 248 people are hospitalized with the disease on Friday. That breaks a previous record of 235 set in late September.

Seventy-two patients are receiving critical care, and 31 are on ventilators.

The state CDC is not releasing new COVID-19 case counts today due to the Veterans Day holiday on Thursday.

The latest coronavirus surge has been raging in Maine since late in the summer. It's driven by the highly contagious Delta variant and has been spreading most heavily in rural communities with low vaccination rates.

State health officials the surge could continue as Mainers spend more time gathering indoors during the colder weather and holidays.

Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
