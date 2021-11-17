All Maine adults can now get COVID-19 booster shots, Gov. Mills announces

All Maine adults can now get booster shots for COVID-19.

Gov. Janet Mills announced Wednesday that eligibility is effective immediately. She says she wants to simplify complicated federal eligibility guidelines for boosters as the state confronts a sustained surge of cases and cold weather is sending people indoors.

Maine has now joined at least four other states in making boosters available regardless of underlying medical conditions.

The Mills administration is also offering additional flexibility and support to hospitals to alleviate capacity constraints. Two-hundred eighty people are currently hospitalized with COVID, breaking a record for the fifth time in a week.

