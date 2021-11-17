© 2021 Maine Public
Health

All Maine adults can now get COVID-19 booster shots, Gov. Mills announces

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published November 17, 2021 at 12:36 PM EST
Coronavirus shots Maine Great Cranberry Island
Robert F. Bukaty
/
Associated Press
FILE- Maureen Giffen administers a COVID-19 vaccination to Josh Gray in a community center on Great Cranberry Island, Maine, Friday, March 19, 2021.

All Maine adults can now get booster shots for COVID-19.

Gov. Janet Mills announced Wednesday that eligibility is effective immediately. She says she wants to simplify complicated federal eligibility guidelines for boosters as the state confronts a sustained surge of cases and cold weather is sending people indoors.

Maine has now joined at least four other states in making boosters available regardless of underlying medical conditions.

The Mills administration is also offering additional flexibility and support to hospitals to alleviate capacity constraints. Two-hundred eighty people are currently hospitalized with COVID, breaking a record for the fifth time in a week.

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
