The Maine CDC is reporting 1,042 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The single-day jump is the state’s largest during the entire pandemic.

The seven-day average of new cases is now at 506.

No additional deaths were reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, 275 were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine. That was also a pandemic high. Seventy-four were reported to be in critical care and 34 on ventilators.