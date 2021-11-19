Maine keeps setting new COVID records, as seven-day average of new infections hits 666

The Maine CDC is reporting 944 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. That has pushed the seven-day average of new cases to its highest point of the whole pandemic, 666.

The state says that 14 additional people have died from the disease.

Two hundred and seventy-three people were hospitalized with COVID-19 yesterday. That was down from 280 the previous day — also a high for the pandemic. Seventy-four were in critical care and 36 were on ventilators.

The state's test positivity rate for COVID-19 also reached its highest point this week. And the single-day increase of 1,042 infections on Wednesday was the highest yet.