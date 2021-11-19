© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Maine keeps setting new COVID records, as seven-day average of new infections hits 666

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published November 19, 2021 at 9:45 AM EST
Virus Outbreak US Surge
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2020, file photo, a health care worker wears personal protective equipment as she speaks to a patient at a mobile testing location for COVID-19 in Auburn, Maine. Doctors and nurses around the U.S. are becoming exhausted and demoralized as they struggle to cope with a record-breaking surge of COVID-19 patients that is swamping hospitals and prompting governors to clamp back down to contain the virus.

The Maine CDC is reporting 944 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. That has pushed the seven-day average of new cases to its highest point of the whole pandemic, 666.

The state says that 14 additional people have died from the disease.

Two hundred and seventy-three people were hospitalized with COVID-19 yesterday. That was down from 280 the previous day — also a high for the pandemic. Seventy-four were in critical care and 36 were on ventilators.

The state's test positivity rate for COVID-19 also reached its highest point this week. And the single-day increase of 1,042 infections on Wednesday was the highest yet.

Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
