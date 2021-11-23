Direct care workers in Maine will soon be eligible for bonus payments.

On Tuesday, the federal government approved the Mills Administration's plan to use $126 million in American Rescue Plan Funds to offer the bonuses. The goal is to address COVID-19-related workforce shortages that some advocates say have reached critical levels.

Direct care workers provide in-home support for older adults, people with developmental disabilities, as well as Mainers with mental health, and substance use disorders.

Providers agencies need to register with Maine's Department of Health and Human Services to receive funding. An online portal will open for 10 business days beginning November 29th. Funds will be distributed starting in January.

