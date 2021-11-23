Maine's pre-holiday COVID surge continues, with 29 deaths and 1,091 cases reported since Saturday

Maine’s pre-holiday coronavirus surge continues on Tuesday. Health officials are reporting 1,091 new cases of the disease since the end of last week.

That includes data from Saturday through Monday. An average of 694 new COVID cases have been reported on each of last seven days. It's the highest that number has been during the pandemic.

The state CDC is reporting 29 additional deaths from COVID-19.

The month of November has seen several record-breaking days for COVID hospitalizations in Maine. That trend continued on Monday with 296 people hospitalized.