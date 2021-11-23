© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Maine's pre-holiday COVID surge continues, with 29 deaths and 1,091 cases reported since Saturday

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published November 23, 2021 at 9:05 AM EST
Virus Outbreak Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A man tightens a bandana to serve as a face covering, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Portland, Maine. The state is struggling with the recent high rate of growth of COVID-19 cases.

Maine’s pre-holiday coronavirus surge continues on Tuesday. Health officials are reporting 1,091 new cases of the disease since the end of last week.

That includes data from Saturday through Monday. An average of 694 new COVID cases have been reported on each of last seven days. It's the highest that number has been during the pandemic.

The state CDC is reporting 29 additional deaths from COVID-19.

The month of November has seen several record-breaking days for COVID hospitalizations in Maine. That trend continued on Monday with 296 people hospitalized.

Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
See stories by Charlie Eichacker