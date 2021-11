The Maine CDC is reporting 993 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and three more deaths.

In the past week, an average of 687 cases have been added each day — a slight dip from yesterday's figure, but still at record-high levels compared to other surges during the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, just shy of 300 people were hospitalized with the disease, a third of whom were in critical care and 40 on ventilators.