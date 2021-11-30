Maine CDC seeks providers to expand mental health program for kids and young adults

The Maine CDC says it's expanding a mental health program for children and young adults up to age 21, and is recruiting pediatricians, nurse practitioners, and others.

The program — the Maine Pediatric and Behavioral Health Partnership — launched in March of this year with the support of a $1.8 million federal grant.

It's a collaboration between the state CDC, Northern Light Acadia Hospital and MaineHealth that connects primary care providers with behavioral health professionals that serve kids, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

Nearly 300 providers have enrolled so far. In October, the American Academy of Pediatrics and other groups declared a national state of emergency for children's mental health, driven by the pandemic.

