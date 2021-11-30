© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Maine CDC seeks providers to expand mental health program for kids and young adults

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published November 30, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST

The Maine CDC says it's expanding a mental health program for children and young adults up to age 21, and is recruiting pediatricians, nurse practitioners, and others.

The program — the Maine Pediatric and Behavioral Health Partnership — launched in March of this year with the support of a $1.8 million federal grant.

It's a collaboration between the state CDC, Northern Light Acadia Hospital and MaineHealth that connects primary care providers with behavioral health professionals that serve kids, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

Nearly 300 providers have enrolled so far. In October, the American Academy of Pediatrics and other groups declared a national state of emergency for children's mental health, driven by the pandemic.

Healthmental health
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
