Maine reports 938 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths on Wednesday

The Maine CDC is reporting 938 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. 3 more Mainers have died from the disease.

330 people hospitalized with the disease Tuesday – a new pandemic record. 100 people are in critical care and 46 are on ventilators.

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah tweeted on Tuesday that about 65% of those hospitalized aren't vaccinated, but that rate is much higher in intensive care units, where roughly 90% of patients are not vaccinated.

Health officials are closely monitoring the new omicron variant, amid concerns that it may be even more transmissible than the delta variant that’s responsible for Maine’s current surge. So far, no cases of the variant have been reported in the United States.

Shah is scheduled to update on the state’s pandemic response Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET.