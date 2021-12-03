Maine reports 795 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths on Friday

Maine is reporting 795 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The Maine CDC says two more people have died with the disease. The state's pandemic death toll is now 1,332.

The delta variant is continuing to drive the surge of cases in Maine. It's straining hospitals that have faced record high numbers of coronavirus patients over the last couple weeks.

Three hundred and twenty-four people were in Maine hospitals with COVID on Thursday. The state CDC says two-thirds of the hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.