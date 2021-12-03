© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Maine reports 795 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths on Friday

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published December 3, 2021 at 9:13 AM EST
Virus Outbreak Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A worker at a gift shop regulated the number of customers allowed in the store due to the coronavirus pandemic, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Portland, Maine. State officials reported more cases of COVID-19.

Maine is reporting 795 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The Maine CDC says two more people have died with the disease. The state's pandemic death toll is now 1,332.

The delta variant is continuing to drive the surge of cases in Maine. It's straining hospitals that have faced record high numbers of coronavirus patients over the last couple weeks.

Three hundred and twenty-four people were in Maine hospitals with COVID on Thursday. The state CDC says two-thirds of the hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.

Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
