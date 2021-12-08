© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

A record 1,275 COVID-19 cases have been added in Maine on Wednesday

Maine Public | By Andrew Catalina
Published December 8, 2021 at 9:38 AM EST
Sharon Daley, Oliver Blank
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
Nurse Sharon Daley administers a COVID-19 vaccination to Oliver Blank, 18, Friday, March 19, 2021, on the island of Islesford, Maine.

The state is reporting another twelve-hundred seventy five cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday — a new single-day record.

That pushes the seven-day average of new cases to 682, after a brief dip during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The Maine CDC is also reporting eight deaths related to the disease.

As of Tuesday, 367 Mainers were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 110 patients in critical care and 59 on ventilators.

The state CDC is next expected to brief the public on the pandemic at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Listen live on Maine Public Radio, watch on Maine Public TV or stream online.

Tags

Healthcoronavirus
Andrew Catalina
Andrew Catalina is manager of digital news, responsible for editing and producing news content on all of Maine Public's digital platforms, in addition to myriad other news- and content-related roles.
See stories by Andrew Catalina