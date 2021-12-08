A record 1,275 COVID-19 cases have been added in Maine on Wednesday

The state is reporting another twelve-hundred seventy five cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday — a new single-day record.

That pushes the seven-day average of new cases to 682, after a brief dip during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The Maine CDC is also reporting eight deaths related to the disease.

As of Tuesday, 367 Mainers were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 110 patients in critical care and 59 on ventilators.

The state CDC is next expected to brief the public on the pandemic at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Listen live on Maine Public Radio, watch on Maine Public TV or stream online.