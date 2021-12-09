Maine reports 1,460 new COVID cases on Thursday, setting another record

Maine is reporting a record-breaking number of new daily coronavirus cases for the second day in a row.

The state CDC is reporting 1,460 new infections Thursday, after reporting 1,275 yesterday. The seven-day average of new cases is now 769, which is also the highest it's ever been.

One new COVID-19 death has been reported today.

So many people are sick with the disease that Gov. Janet Mills announced yesterday she's activating National Guard troops to help overburdened hospitals.

Three hundred and seventy-nine people were hospitalized with the disease on Wednesday, including 117 in critical care and 60 on ventilators.