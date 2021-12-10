© 2021 Maine Public

Health

Maine reports record-breaking 2,148 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths amid surge

Maine Public | By Esta Pratt-Kielley
Published December 10, 2021 at 9:01 AM EST
Virus Outbreak US Surge
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2020, file photo, a health care worker wears personal protective equipment as she speaks to a patient at a mobile testing location for COVID-19 in Auburn, Maine. Doctors and nurses around the U.S. are becoming exhausted and demoralized as they struggle to cope with a record-breaking surge of COVID-19 patients that is swamping hospitals and prompting governors to clamp back down to contain the virus.

The Maine CDC is reporting 2,148 new coronavirus cases on Friday – a new record high. That surpasses the previous single-day record set on Thursday, of 1,460.

Today’s report brings the seven-day case average to 963 - by far the highest since the pandemic began. That number has been steadily climbing as Maine continues to see a spike in cases due to the delta variant.

8 more Mainers have died from the disease, and hospitalizations continue to surge in the state, prompting Gov. Janet Mills to bring in help from the Maine National Guard and the federal government this week. On Thursday, the Mills administration announced that 14 federal health care workers are coming to Maine to help Maine Medical Center.

There were 373 people hospitalized with the disease as of Thursday. 118 were in critical care and 60 were on ventilators. The majority of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

Esta Pratt-Kielley
Esta Pratt-Kielley is a digital news reporter at Maine Public, where she writes and produces multimedia stories, seeking to bring Maine Public’s storytelling to life across platforms.
