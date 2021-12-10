Maine reports record-breaking 2,148 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths amid surge

The Maine CDC is reporting 2,148 new coronavirus cases on Friday – a new record high. That surpasses the previous single-day record set on Thursday, of 1,460.

Today’s report brings the seven-day case average to 963 - by far the highest since the pandemic began. That number has been steadily climbing as Maine continues to see a spike in cases due to the delta variant.

8 more Mainers have died from the disease, and hospitalizations continue to surge in the state, prompting Gov. Janet Mills to bring in help from the Maine National Guard and the federal government this week. On Thursday, the Mills administration announced that 14 federal health care workers are coming to Maine to help Maine Medical Center.

There were 373 people hospitalized with the disease as of Thursday. 118 were in critical care and 60 were on ventilators. The majority of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.