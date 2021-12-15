2 deaths and 1,504 new coronavirus cases reported in Maine on Wednesday

Maine is reporting 1,504 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. That's the second biggest single-day jump of the pandemic, after more than 2,000 new cases were reported last Friday.

The seven-day average of new cases is now 1,073.

The state CDC is reporting 2 additional deaths from COVID-19.

On Tuesday, 378 people were hospitalized in Maine with COVID, including 123 in critical care and 60 on ventilators.

The Maine CDC will next hold a briefing on COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon. Maine Public will bring that to you live.