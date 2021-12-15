© 2021 Maine Public
Health

2 deaths and 1,504 new coronavirus cases reported in Maine on Wednesday

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published December 15, 2021 at 8:45 AM EST
Virus Outbreak US Surge
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2020, file photo, a runner passes by a window displaying portraits of people wearing face coverings to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Lewiston, Maine.

Maine is reporting 1,504 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. That's the second biggest single-day jump of the pandemic, after more than 2,000 new cases were reported last Friday.

The seven-day average of new cases is now 1,073.

The state CDC is reporting 2 additional deaths from COVID-19.

On Tuesday, 378 people were hospitalized in Maine with COVID, including 123 in critical care and 60 on ventilators.

The Maine CDC will next hold a briefing on COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon. Maine Public will bring that to you live.

Healthcoronavirus
Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
