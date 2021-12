Maine is reporting 1,433 new coronavirus infections since the end of last week. That includes data for Christmas Eve, the holiday weekend and Monday.

The state CDC is reporting 17 additional deaths from COVID-19.

On Monday, 330 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine. That was down from a pandemic high of 381 one week earlier.

A third of those were in critical care and 63 were on ventilators.