Bates College will begin next semester with remote classes

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published December 29, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST
Hedge_Hall_Bates_College.jpg
Wikimedia Commons
Hedge Hall at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine.

Lewiston's Bates College has announced several additional precautions for next semester— starting with remote classes — to keep the campus open amid a wave of COVID-19 infections.

In a message to students on Wednesday, Vice President of Campus Life Joshua McIntosh said that the school planned to hold remote classes for three days in order to perform baseline testing for students who are due back on campus in mid-January. The college will also continue to require masking in nearly all indoor locations, and the school will initially only offer "grab-and-go" food options.

Bates is also one of several colleges in the state requiring all eligible students to receive booster shots. The college says it plans to return to in-person classes early in the semester, "as soon as conditions on campus permit."

Robbie Feinberg
