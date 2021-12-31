Maine reports 1,107 new COVID cases, 6 deaths on New Year's Eve

Maine is reporting 1,091 new cases of the coronavirus on New Year's Eve. 6 more Mainers have died from the disease.

The seven-day average has dropped to 708. A week ago it was over 900, and two weeks ago it was over 1,000.

Daily COVID numbers have fallen in recent days, but state officials attribute that to a drop in testing over the holiday.

On Thursday, 329 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine. That number has dipped slightly, but the number who need critical care and ventilators has ticked up, to 117 and 57 respectively.