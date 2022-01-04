© 2022 Maine Public
Health

COVID vaccine clinics reopen in Southern Maine

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 4, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST
Maine Public

Health providers are opening or re-opening COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week in Maine.

MaineHealth is opening a new high volume clinic on Free Street in Portland that can accommodate up to 600 people a day. That will run Wednesday through Friday.

Appointments are required and can be made by going to MaineHealth's website.

And Northern Light Home Care and Hospice is reopening a walk-in clinic at the former Pier 1 at the Maine Mall in South Portland.

That clinic is open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Thursday from 1 to 7 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Both sites offer the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. Northern Light's clinic at the Maine Mall will also offer flu shots. Additional dates may be scheduled.

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
