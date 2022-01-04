COVID vaccine clinics reopen in Southern Maine

Health providers are opening or re-opening COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week in Maine.

MaineHealth is opening a new high volume clinic on Free Street in Portland that can accommodate up to 600 people a day. That will run Wednesday through Friday.

Appointments are required and can be made by going to MaineHealth's website.

And Northern Light Home Care and Hospice is reopening a walk-in clinic at the former Pier 1 at the Maine Mall in South Portland.

That clinic is open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Thursday from 1 to 7 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Both sites offer the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. Northern Light's clinic at the Maine Mall will also offer flu shots. Additional dates may be scheduled.

