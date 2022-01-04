© 2022 Maine Public
UMaine students will be required to get a COVID-19 booster or be tested weekly beginning in February

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published January 4, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST
University of Maine

The University of Maine System says all in-person students will be required to receive a COVID-19 booster shot or be tested weekly beginning in February.

The new guidance comes after several private schools, including Bates College and College of the Atlantic, announced plans to require boosters this spring. The spread of the Omicron variant forced some colleges to move to remote learning at the end of last semester.

UMaine System officials say students without a booster will be expected to limit activities until they receive a negative test result at the beginning of the semester, on Jan.18. And students and staff will need to be boosted after February 1st in order to leave the state for college-related activities.

Chancellor Dannel Malloy says that the system also plans to follow CDC guidance if the agency adds booster shots to its definition of full vaccination, and could act even sooner. Last fall, the UMaine System required all in-person students to be fully vaccinated to take part in on-campus experiences.

Robbie Feinberg
Robbie grew up in New Hampshire, but has since written stories for radio stations from Washington, D.C., to a fishing village in Alaska. Robbie graduated from the University of Maryland and got his start in public radio at the Transom Story Workshop in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. Before arriving at Maine Public Radio, he worked in the Midwest, where he covered everything from beer to migrant labor for public radio station WMUK in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
