26 more people die and 1,326 new COVID cases reported in Maine on Wednesday

Maine is reporting 1,326 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

The daily coronavirus counts have been some of the highest of the pandemic in recent weeks, but the real number is likely higher as testing sites try to keep up with demand and people use at-home tests that aren't reported to the state.

The Maine CDC is reporting 26 additional deaths of people with COVID-19.

The number of hospitalized COVID patients has climbed in recent days, hitting 373 on Tuesday. There were 114 people in critical care and 55 on ventilators.