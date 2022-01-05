© 2022 Maine Public
Health

26 more people die and 1,326 new COVID cases reported in Maine on Wednesday

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published January 5, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST
Virus Outbreak Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A man wears a mask to help fight the spread of the coronavirus, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Portland, Maine. State officials reported more cases of COVID-19.

Maine is reporting 1,326 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

The daily coronavirus counts have been some of the highest of the pandemic in recent weeks, but the real number is likely higher as testing sites try to keep up with demand and people use at-home tests that aren't reported to the state.

The Maine CDC is reporting 26 additional deaths of people with COVID-19.

The number of hospitalized COVID patients has climbed in recent days, hitting 373 on Tuesday. There were 114 people in critical care and 55 on ventilators.

Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
Charlie Eichacker