Bonny Eagle school district moves to remote learning after 17 bus drivers call out sick

Bonny Eagle High School and Middle School students are learning remotely for the rest of this week because a large number of MSAD 6 bus drivers are out sick. Superintendent Paul Penna says he had to cancel classes yesterday because 17 drivers did not come to work.

"Our ability to safely transport students safely to and from school was compromised with that many drivers out and as many routes as we have. Our routes are 45 minutes to an hour long, so if there's a delay you could have students outside in bad weather for an extended time which is not a safe thing to do," Penna says.

Penna says students at Buxton Center Elementary and Edna Libby Elementary schools are learning in person the rest of the week. He plans to have all 3,600 students back in the classroom next week. Penna says the drivers are out for a variety of reasons, including COVID-19.