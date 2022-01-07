Brunswick becomes the latest Maine community to pass an indoor mask mandate

Brunswick became the latest Maine community to pass a mask mandate for public buildings, including businesses.

The Brunswick Town Council approved the ordinance on Thursday night largely modeled after the mask policy passed in Portland earlier this week. Businesses with a vaccine mandate will be exempted from the rules.

The mandate received support on Thursday from Mid Coast-Parkview Health President Lois Skillings, who told the council that the latest surge of COVID-19 is overwhelming the hospital's capacity.

"Masking will help bend the curve of transmission and ease the burden that the health care system is currently experiencing," Skillings said.

The new policy will go into effect on Jan. 12.

Businesses will also be required to post "masks required" signs by Jan. 18.