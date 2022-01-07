© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Brunswick becomes the latest Maine community to pass an indoor mask mandate

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published January 7, 2022 at 3:04 PM EST
Virus Outbreak US Surge
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
Shoppers comply with the mask regulations to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus at Bridgton Books, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Bridgton, Maine.

Brunswick became the latest Maine community to pass a mask mandate for public buildings, including businesses.

The Brunswick Town Council approved the ordinance on Thursday night largely modeled after the mask policy passed in Portland earlier this week. Businesses with a vaccine mandate will be exempted from the rules.

The mandate received support on Thursday from Mid Coast-Parkview Health President Lois Skillings, who told the council that the latest surge of COVID-19 is overwhelming the hospital's capacity.

"Masking will help bend the curve of transmission and ease the burden that the health care system is currently experiencing," Skillings said.

The new policy will go into effect on Jan. 12.

Businesses will also be required to post "masks required" signs by Jan. 18.

Tags

Healthcoronavirus
Robbie Feinberg
Robbie grew up in New Hampshire, but has since written stories for radio stations from Washington, D.C., to a fishing village in Alaska. Robbie graduated from the University of Maryland and got his start in public radio at the Transom Story Workshop in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. Before arriving at Maine Public Radio, he worked in the Midwest, where he covered everything from beer to migrant labor for public radio station WMUK in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
See stories by Robbie Feinberg