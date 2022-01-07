Janet Mills says Maine has purchased 250,000 rapid antigen tests

Gov. Janet Mills announced on Friday that the state has purchased an additional 250,000 rapid antigen tests from Abbott Labs.

Her administration says it's among the largest purchases the state has made for rapid tests. They'll be distributed this month and next to Walgreens pharmacies, schools, health care sites and congregate care settings.

Maine's Department of Health and Human Services says it's also supporting expanded COVID-19 testing at Westbrook Fire and Rescue. And starting Monday, testing will be offered at the Augusta Armory on days when there isn't a vaccine clinic. Appointments are required at both locations.

In Portland, a new option for testing will be available starting Wednesday at the Cross Insurance Arena.

Administration officials say they'll continue work to expand testing options in Maine.