© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Maine reports 1,328 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths on Friday

Maine Public | By Esta Pratt-Kielley
Published January 7, 2022 at 10:24 AM EST
Gary Ramos
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Gary Ramos, of Liberty, Maine, wearing a rabbit fur hat, waits with others to receive a vaccination at a COVID-19 clinic at the Augusta Armory, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Augusta, Maine.

Maine is reporting 1,328 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday.

That continues a trend of some of the highest daily case counts of the pandemic, which have surpassed 1,000 since early December. The seven day average of cases is now 777 — the highest since before Christmas.

The state CDC says seven additional people have died from the disease.

380 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday. There were 114 people in critical care and 55 were on ventilators.

Tags

Healthcoronavirus
Esta Pratt-Kielley
Esta Pratt-Kielley is a digital news reporter at Maine Public, where she writes and produces multimedia stories, seeking to bring Maine Public’s storytelling to life across platforms.
See stories by Esta Pratt-Kielley