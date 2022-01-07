Maine reports 1,328 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths on Friday

Maine is reporting 1,328 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday.

That continues a trend of some of the highest daily case counts of the pandemic, which have surpassed 1,000 since early December. The seven day average of cases is now 777 — the highest since before Christmas.

The state CDC says seven additional people have died from the disease.

380 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday. There were 114 people in critical care and 55 were on ventilators.