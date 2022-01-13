The Maine CDC has added 3 deaths, 1,555 COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Three more Mainers have died with COVID-19. That's according to the state CDC, which added 1,555 cases to the state's total on Thursday.

Maine's seven-day rolling average, which had been ticking upward since the holiday season, has again surpassed 1,000. That figure is near record high levels set in mid-December.

As of Wednesday, 413 Mainers were hospitalized with COVID-19, about a quarter of whom were in critical care, with 57 on ventilators.