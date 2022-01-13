© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
Health

The Maine CDC has added 3 deaths, 1,555 COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Maine Public | By Andrew Catalina
Published January 13, 2022 at 8:51 AM EST
Winter Weather
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Commuters brave the single digit temperatures as they arrive on a ferry, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Portland, Maine.

Three more Mainers have died with COVID-19. That's according to the state CDC, which added 1,555 cases to the state's total on Thursday.

Maine's seven-day rolling average, which had been ticking upward since the holiday season, has again surpassed 1,000. That figure is near record high levels set in mid-December.

As of Wednesday, 413 Mainers were hospitalized with COVID-19, about a quarter of whom were in critical care, with 57 on ventilators.

Healthcoronavirus
Andrew Catalina
Andrew Catalina is manager of digital news, responsible for editing and producing news content on all of Maine Public's digital platforms, in addition to myriad other news- and content-related roles.
