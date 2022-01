Eighteen more Mainers have died with COVID-19, and 1,411 cases have been added to the state's total.

In the last seven days, the Maine CDC has reported an average of 1,046 cases per day, a number that continues trending upward.

And hospitalizations were at record levels as of Thursday, when 436 Mainers were hospitalized, with 103 people in critical care and 53 on ventilators.