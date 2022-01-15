© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

14 more deaths and 1,358 new coronavirus cases reported in Maine on Saturday

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published January 15, 2022 at 9:14 AM EST
Winter Weather
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Thomas Nosal wears a hat over his helmet following his daily bicycle commute to his job as a civil engineer, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Portland, Maine. Parts of the Northeast are expected to have a wind chill of minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

Maine is reporting another 1,358 cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.

After intermittent reports of new cases over the holidays. the seven-day average has been climbing over the last two weeks, from a recent low of 708 on Jan. 3 to 1,069 on Saturday.

That's not counting positive cases that have been confirmed with at-home COVID tests.

The Maine CDC is reporting 14 additional deaths of people with COVID on Saturday.

The state CDC reported 424 people in the hospital with COVID-19 on Friday. The number of people in critical care increased to 109, and the number on ventilators increased to 57.

Tags

Healthcoronavirus
Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
See stories by Charlie Eichacker