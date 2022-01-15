14 more deaths and 1,358 new coronavirus cases reported in Maine on Saturday
Maine is reporting another 1,358 cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.
After intermittent reports of new cases over the holidays. the seven-day average has been climbing over the last two weeks, from a recent low of 708 on Jan. 3 to 1,069 on Saturday.
That's not counting positive cases that have been confirmed with at-home COVID tests.
The Maine CDC is reporting 14 additional deaths of people with COVID on Saturday.
The state CDC reported 424 people in the hospital with COVID-19 on Friday. The number of people in critical care increased to 109, and the number on ventilators increased to 57.