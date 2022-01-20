Maine reports 3 deaths, 1,384 new COVID cases on Thursday, but there are likely more cases

Maine is reporting 1,384 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

The real number is probably higher. With the omicron variant spreading so widely, the Maine CDC says it can't keep up with a deluge of new test results. It's turning more to wastewater testing to look for the disease.

The state is reporting three new deaths of people with COVID-19 today.

On Wednesday, 411 people were hospitalized with COVID in Maine, as hospitals say they're under the greatest strain of the whole pandemic, including 102 in critical care and 53 on ventilators.

