Maine is reporting 1,576 new cases of the coronavirus since last week. That includes data from Saturday through Monday. But state officials say it's likely an undercount as they work through a backlog of positive test results.

The state CDC is reporting 16 additional deaths of people with COVID-19.

There are 416 people hospitalized in Maine with COVID on Tuesday. Ninety-seven are in critical care and 42 are on ventilators.