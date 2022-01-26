Maine reports 1,524 new COVID cases, 2 deaths as a backlog of positive tests grows

Maine is reporting 1,524 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday. But state officials say that's an undercount because of the large backlog of positive cases during the omicron surge. That backlog has swelled to 56,000, which is 10,000 more than a week ago.

Agency director Dr. Nirav Shah says individuals are still receiving timely test results. But the CDC must process positive tests to ensure there aren't duplicates and conduct case investigations. To address the backlog, Shah says the Maine CDC is developing an automated system.

"We still want to know who's been affected, where they live, where they've been, things of that nature. Now, we're going to be automating much of that process so it won't be done by a human," Shah says.

Shah didn't provide a timeline for when an automated system will be up and running. He says the shift is a top priority but also a complicated task.

The state CDC is reporting 2 additional deaths of people with COVID-19.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped again, to 408 Mainers. And for the second day in a row, the number of COVID-19 patients in critical care has dipped below 100, to 88.

Despite the decline, Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Health says the numbers overall are still high.

"I mean when you talk about Eastern Maine Medical Center alone having 44 patients who need to be treated for COVID, and remember that requires us to put on special protective equipment and be just that much more cautious with those patients. We are still working very, very hard," he says.

And Northern Light officials say the number of staff who can't work because they're isolating or quarantining due to COVID-19 is the highest it's ever been during the pandemic, with 618 employees out as of Wednesday.