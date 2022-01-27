© 2022 Maine Public
Health

20-person COVID surge response team deploying to Lewiston hospital

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 27, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST
Virus Outbreak Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Central Maine Medical Center is seen, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Lewiston, Maine.

Up to 20 federal medical military personnel are being deployed to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Gov. Janet Mills announced Thursday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved a request for the COVID surge response team, which will support CMMC from Feb. 1 through the beginning of March.

They'll step in as a four-person federal surge team is departing the hospital Thursday.

Mills says FEMA has also approved a 30-day extension for federal ambulance teams that are supporting the state. And an additional team is being sent to Cary Medical Center in Caribou, which will serve hospitals throughout Aroostook County.

The federal teams are in addition to Maine National Guard members who are supporting several hospitals in nonclinical roles through the end of February.

