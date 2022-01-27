© 2022 Maine Public
Maine reports 1,526 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths on Thursday, as backlog of positive tests grows

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published January 27, 2022 at 9:39 AM EST
A woman wears a face covering to help prevent the spread of coronavirus while walking, Monday evening, Nov. 16, 2020, in downtown Lewiston, Maine.

Maine is reporting 1,526 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. But state officials warn that the daily counts are increasingly inaccurate. There's a growing backlog of positive tests results that haven't been included.

The state is reporting 12 additional deaths of people with COVID.

COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped again Wednesday, to 408 Mainers. The number of those in critical care dipped below 100, to 88.

