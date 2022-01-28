25,000 homes in Maine's most vulnerable communities can now order free rapid COVID tests

Twenty-five thousand households in Maine's most vulnerable communities are eligible for free COVID-19 rapid tests under a pilot project announced on Friday by Gov. Janet Mills.

The state is partnering with the Rockefeller Foundation to mail 125,000 tests to eligible households based on the U.S. CDC's social vulnerability index. The state says rural zip codes with low vaccination rates and limited access to testing are also included.

Starting Friday, those who are eligible can place an order for five free tests through the Project ACT website. According to the Mills administration, Amazon will deliver the tests in about a week.

Maine is one of six states partnering with the Rockefeller Foundation for the project, which aims to limit the spread of COVID during the omicron surge.

