© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

25,000 homes in Maine's most vulnerable communities can now order free rapid COVID tests

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 28, 2022 at 1:22 PM EST
Faith Terreri
David Dermer
/
AP
FILE - Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio.

Twenty-five thousand households in Maine's most vulnerable communities are eligible for free COVID-19 rapid tests under a pilot project announced on Friday by Gov. Janet Mills.

The state is partnering with the Rockefeller Foundation to mail 125,000 tests to eligible households based on the U.S. CDC's social vulnerability index. The state says rural zip codes with low vaccination rates and limited access to testing are also included.

Starting Friday, those who are eligible can place an order for five free tests through the Project ACT website. According to the Mills administration, Amazon will deliver the tests in about a week.

Maine is one of six states partnering with the Rockefeller Foundation for the project, which aims to limit the spread of COVID during the omicron surge.

Tags

Healthcoronavirus
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight