Hospitalizations fall as Maine reports 1,428 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths on Friday

The Maine CDC is reporting 1,428 new coronavirus cases on Friday. But state officials say that’s an undercount, given a large backlog of positive test results they still need to review.

Five additional deaths of people with COVID-19 are being reported.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID is quickly falling in Maine.

The state is reporting 357 on Friday, down from 400 on Thursday. Eighty-six are in critical care and 37 are on ventilators.