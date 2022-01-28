© 2022 Maine Public
Health

Hospitalizations fall as Maine reports 1,428 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths on Friday

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published January 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST
Pam Hetherly
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Pam Hetherly fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Augusta Armory, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Augusta, Maine.

The Maine CDC is reporting 1,428 new coronavirus cases on Friday. But state officials say that’s an undercount, given a large backlog of positive test results they still need to review.

Five additional deaths of people with COVID-19 are being reported.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID is quickly falling in Maine.

The state is reporting 357 on Friday, down from 400 on Thursday. Eighty-six are in critical care and 37 are on ventilators.

Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
