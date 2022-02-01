© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Harm reduction group opens new syringe program in Lewiston

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published February 1, 2022 at 3:25 PM EST
Safe Injection Sites
Mary Altaffer
/
AP
In this Tuesday, July 3, 2018, photo, a used syringe removed from the bed of a sidewalk tree near VOCAL-NY headquarters in the Brooklyn borough of New York is seen in a disposal container. VOCAL-NY runs a needle exchange and harm reduction services, as well as overdose prevention and other services for people who use drugs.

A new syringe service program opened Tuesday in Lewiston.

The Church of Safe Injection will operate the site, which will provide sterile syringes, the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone, counseling, and other resources to community members who use drugs.

It's one of five sites that the Church of Safe Injection plans to open in central and western Maine after receiving certification last summer from the Maine CDC.

Syringe programs are what's known as harm reduction services, which are intended to reduce the transmission of diseases and provide a pathway to recovery for people with substance use disorder.

Health
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight