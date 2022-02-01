Harm reduction group opens new syringe program in Lewiston

A new syringe service program opened Tuesday in Lewiston.

The Church of Safe Injection will operate the site, which will provide sterile syringes, the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone, counseling, and other resources to community members who use drugs.

It's one of five sites that the Church of Safe Injection plans to open in central and western Maine after receiving certification last summer from the Maine CDC.

Syringe programs are what's known as harm reduction services, which are intended to reduce the transmission of diseases and provide a pathway to recovery for people with substance use disorder.