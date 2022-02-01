Maine reports 1,534 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths since end of last week

Maine is reporting 1,534 new cases of COVID-19 since the end of last week.

That includes data for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. But state officials say it's an undercount as they continue to work through a backlog of positive test results.

Thirteen additional deaths of people with COVID-19 are being reported on Tuesday.

The state CDC is reporting 358 people hospitalized with COVID on Tuesday. Eighty-seven are in critical care and 34 are on ventilators.