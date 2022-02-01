© 2022 Maine Public
Health

Maine reports 1,534 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths since end of last week

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published February 1, 2022 at 10:12 AM EST
Capt. Joseph White is among the 20 additional Maine National Guardsmen who arrived for duty at the Central Maine Medical Center, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Lewiston, Maine. Gov. Janet Mills has deployed additional National Guard to several Maine hospital to assist with care of COVID patients.

Maine is reporting 1,534 new cases of COVID-19 since the end of last week.

That includes data for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. But state officials say it's an undercount as they continue to work through a backlog of positive test results.

Thirteen additional deaths of people with COVID-19 are being reported on Tuesday.

The state CDC is reporting 358 people hospitalized with COVID on Tuesday. Eighty-seven are in critical care and 34 are on ventilators.

Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
