© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Maine reports 23 coronavirus deaths as number of critically ill patients drops

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published February 4, 2022 at 11:09 AM EST
Virus Outbreak Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
A woman wears a face covering to help prevent the spread of coronavirus while walking, Monday evening, Nov. 16, 2020, in downtown Lewiston, Maine.

Maine is reporting another 1,414 cases of COVID-19 on Friday. However, a backlog of positive cases means that's probably an undercount.

The state CDC is reporting 23 additional deaths of people with COVID.

There are 355 people hospitalized with the disease in Maine on Friday. Eighty-two are in critical care and 36 are on ventilators.

The number of critically ill COVID patients hit 80 on Thursday, which was its lowest point since mid-November.

Tags

Healthcoronavirus
Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
See stories by Charlie Eichacker