Maine reports 23 coronavirus deaths as number of critically ill patients drops

Maine is reporting another 1,414 cases of COVID-19 on Friday. However, a backlog of positive cases means that's probably an undercount.

The state CDC is reporting 23 additional deaths of people with COVID.

There are 355 people hospitalized with the disease in Maine on Friday. Eighty-two are in critical care and 36 are on ventilators.

The number of critically ill COVID patients hit 80 on Thursday, which was its lowest point since mid-November.