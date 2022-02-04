© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Mills administration releases a roadmap to combat elder abuse

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published February 4, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST
Aging America Elder Abuse
Al Behrman
/
AP
In this Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2013 photo, an elderly woman who has suffered abuse by a relative watches "I Love Lucy" on a television inside her room at Cedar Village retirement community, in Mason, Ohio. The Shalom Center that is a part of the community helps the woman by offering shelter, along with medical, psychological and legal help, to elderly abuse victims in this northern Cincinnati suburb. The center asked that her identity be protected for this story because the close relatives who allegedly abused her don't know where she is.

On Friday, the Mills Administration issued a new report that creates a roadmap to combat elder abuse.

Elder abuse can range from physical to sexual to financial. And in 2020 alone, an estimated 40,000 Mainers over age 60 experienced some form of abuse, according to the Elder Justice Roadmap report. The report also estimates that older Mainers collectively lose about $4 million a year due to financial exploitation.

Jaye Martin, executive director of Legal Services for the Elderly, says elder abuse has increased during the pandemic.

"People are at home and sheltering in place and they're right in the house with the person who is either exploiting or abusing them, because unfortunately the most typical situation is a family member is the person that's perpetrating the elder abuse," she says.

Martin is co-chair of a 21-member partnership of public and private agencies and organizations that created the roadmap. It identifies four priority areas to better detect, respond, and prevent elder abuse. The top priority is bolstering victim services, which includes adding staff to Adult Protective Services and establishing elder abuse prosecutors and investigators. Other priorities are increasing public and professional education, implementing public policy, and better data collection and evaluation. Fellow partnership co-chair Judy Shaw, Securities Administrator for the state of Maine, says efforts are already underway to implement some of the Roadmap's recommendations.

"Things are happening," she says. "One of the secondary recommendations was to create a securities victims restitution fund. That bill is pending before the legislature as we speak."

While some of the recommendations require funding, Martin says many can be accomplished by allocating existing resources.

Health
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight