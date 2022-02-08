© 2022 Maine Public
Health

FEMA approves request for federal COVID-19 surge response teams at Bangor hospital

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published February 8, 2022 at 2:36 PM EST
Capt. Joseph White leads a group of Maine National Guardsmen into Central Maine Medical Center, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Lewiston, Maine. Gov. Janet Mills has deployed additional National Guard to several Maine hospital to assist with care of COVID patients.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, has approved the Mills' Administration's request to send two COVID-19 Surge Response Teams to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

40 military medical personnel will arrive at the Bangor hospital on Feb.18 and stay through mid-March. The doctors, nurses, and respiratory therapists will help staff care for COVID-19 patients and others with serious medical issues.

"The virus is putting pressure on staffing and adding difficulty to the already challenging process of placing patients who are in need of behavioral health, skilled nursing, or other support after discharge," said Rand O'Leary, president of Northern Light EMMC, in a written statement.

Federal COVID surge response teams have been deployed to other hospitals in the state, including Maine Medical Center Portland. Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston is receiving assistance from a federal team that is scheduled to stay through the beginning of March.

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
