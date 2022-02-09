© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

3 more people die with COVID in Maine, as hospitalizations fall again

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published February 9, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST
Winter Weather
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Thomas Nosal wears a hat over his helmet following his daily bicycle commute to his job as a civil engineer, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Portland, Maine. Parts of the Northeast are expected to have a wind chill of minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

Maine is reporting 1,098 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. But an ongoing backlog of positive test results means that probably doesn't reflect the true number of daily cases.

The state is reporting three additional deaths of people with COVID.

The number of people hospitalized in Maine with COVID has been dropping. There are 304 on Wednesday, down from 319 one day earlier. Seventy are in critical care and 27 are on ventilators.

The Maine CDC will hold a briefing on the pandemic at 2 pm today. Maine Public will bring that to you live.

Tags

Health coronavirus
Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
See stories by Charlie Eichacker