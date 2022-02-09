3 more people die with COVID in Maine, as hospitalizations fall again

Maine is reporting 1,098 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. But an ongoing backlog of positive test results means that probably doesn't reflect the true number of daily cases.

The state is reporting three additional deaths of people with COVID.

The number of people hospitalized in Maine with COVID has been dropping. There are 304 on Wednesday, down from 319 one day earlier. Seventy are in critical care and 27 are on ventilators.

The Maine CDC will hold a briefing on the pandemic at 2 pm today. Maine Public will bring that to you live.

