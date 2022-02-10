3 more coronavirus deaths reported in Maine on Thursday, as hospitalizations tick back upward

Maine is reporting 1,115 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday.

The omicron wave has created a backlog of positive test results at the Maine CDC, which means daily counts have generally not reflected the actual number of new cases each day.

Three additional deaths of people with COVID are being reported today.

The number of people hospitalized in Maine with COVID has ticked up slightly on Thursday. It hit 308, up from 304 one day earlier. Sixty-six are in critical care and 26 are on ventilators.