Health

3 more coronavirus deaths reported in Maine on Thursday, as hospitalizations tick back upward

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published February 10, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST
Winter Weather
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Commuters brave the single digit temperatures as they arrive on a ferry, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Portland, Maine.

Maine is reporting 1,115 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday.

The omicron wave has created a backlog of positive test results at the Maine CDC, which means daily counts have generally not reflected the actual number of new cases each day.

Three additional deaths of people with COVID are being reported today.

The number of people hospitalized in Maine with COVID has ticked up slightly on Thursday. It hit 308, up from 304 one day earlier. Sixty-six are in critical care and 26 are on ventilators.

Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
