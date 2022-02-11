© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Maine's COVID hospitalizations fall below 300 for first time since November

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published February 11, 2022 at 10:20 AM EST
Winter Weather
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A beach walker is bundled for the cold in single digit temperatures Fahrenheit, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in South Portland, Maine.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID in Maine has dropped below 300 for the first time since late November.

There are 294 in the hospital on Friday, down from 308 one day earlier. Sixty-four are in critical care and 31 are on ventilators.

Two additional deaths of people with COVID are also being reported today.

Maine is reporting another 1,159 cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The seven-day average of new cases has been falling for almost two weeks, but a backlog of positive test results means those counts don't reflect the actual number of daily cases.

Two additional deaths of people with COVID are being reported today.

Tags

Health coronavirus
Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
See stories by Charlie Eichacker