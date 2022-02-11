Maine's COVID hospitalizations fall below 300 for first time since November

The number of people hospitalized with COVID in Maine has dropped below 300 for the first time since late November.

There are 294 in the hospital on Friday, down from 308 one day earlier. Sixty-four are in critical care and 31 are on ventilators.

Two additional deaths of people with COVID are also being reported today.

Maine is reporting another 1,159 cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The seven-day average of new cases has been falling for almost two weeks, but a backlog of positive test results means those counts don't reflect the actual number of daily cases.

