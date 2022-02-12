© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
Health

4 more COVID-19 deaths added in Maine on Saturday

Maine Public | By Andrew Catalina
Published February 12, 2022 at 9:13 AM EST
Virus Outbreak Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Dr. Sydney Sewall, right, instructs a volunteer while filling a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at the Augusta Armory, in this Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, file photo, in Augusta, Maine.

Four more people have died with COVID-19, according to Maine CDC data updated on Saturday. The agency also added 1,924 cases of the disease, but in recent weeks has moved away from that number as an indicator of transmission.

Hospitalizations have declined since peaking over 400 within the last month. As of Friday, 294 Mainers were hospitalized with COVID-19 — the first time that number dipped below 300 since before Thanksgiving. Of those, 64 were in critical care and 31 were on ventilators.

Health coronavirus
Andrew Catalina
Andrew Catalina is manager of digital news, responsible for editing and producing news content on all of Maine Public's digital platforms, in addition to myriad other news- and content-related roles.
