4 more COVID-19 deaths added in Maine on Saturday

Four more people have died with COVID-19, according to Maine CDC data updated on Saturday. The agency also added 1,924 cases of the disease, but in recent weeks has moved away from that number as an indicator of transmission.

Hospitalizations have declined since peaking over 400 within the last month. As of Friday, 294 Mainers were hospitalized with COVID-19 — the first time that number dipped below 300 since before Thanksgiving. Of those, 64 were in critical care and 31 were on ventilators.